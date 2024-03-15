GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metrowater begins improving drinking water pipelines at Kannagi Nagar

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the scheme last week

March 15, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started improving the pipeline network supplying drinking water to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur zone at a cost of ₹69.57 crore. A press release said work to lay pipelines, varying in diameter from 100 mm to 400 mm, for a length of nearly 19 km had begun. The project will supply nearly 6 mld of water to residents through an overhead tank and 15,656 street tanks. About 1 lakh residents will benefit from the project. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the scheme last week, the release said. The project will address complaints about erratic and poor quality water supply in the locality.

