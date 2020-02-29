Metrowater assures residents of facilities

CHENNAI

Stakeholders’ meeting held ahead of construction of desalination plant

Chennai Metrowater has assured residents of Sulerikattukuppam village, along the East Coast Road, that they would be provided with facilities to improve their livelihood.

At a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday for the construction of a desalination plant, with a capacity to treat 150 million litres a day of seawater in Nemmeli, residents raised concerns about their livelihoods being affected by the project.

About 250 residents of Sulerikattukuppam, a fishing village located about a kilometre away from the Nemmeli plant, presented petitions regarding livelihood issues, including condition of roads, water supply and compensation during fishing ban season.

Metrowater’s executive director T. Prabhushankar assured them that basic amenities would be provided in the village to enhance their livelihood.

According to a press release, seawater will be treated, and 24-hour drinking water supply will be provided through an overhead tank. Artificial reefs will be created near Kovalam to enhance fish production and provide livelihood support to fishermen.

Moreover, steps will be taken to give a monthly compensation of ₹5,000 during the fishing ban.

Besides enhancing the quality of schools in the village, Metrowater will take steps to provide scholarships to students. Measures will be taken to provide pattas to all houses in the villages, he said.

Mr. Prabhushankar said that youngsters would be given jobs during the construction phase and the operation of the upcoming plant. He assured residents that facilities such as a playground, drainage network and a community hall would be provided, the release said. Repair of houses too would be taken up.

Metrowater officials said that preliminary work to construct the 150-mld desalination plant was under way.

The new plant will come up on a 10.5-acre space on the same premises of the 100-mld plant, at a cost of ₹1,259.38 crore. The project is expected to be completed by December, 2021.