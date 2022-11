Metrowater asks its pensioners to submit life certificates

November 29, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metrowater has asked its pensioners to submit life certificates for the current fiscal by December 12. There are nearly 5,878 Metrowater pensioners. The agency has sought the other pensioners to submit either through e-seva centres, post, Jeevan Pramaan portal or visit the head office at MRC Nagar, a press release said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

