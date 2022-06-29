Metrowater announces ₹15 lakh solatium to family of contract worker

June 29, 2022 11:19 IST

He fell into the maintenance hold while checking for blocks in the lines

Chennai Metrowater has announced a solatium of ₹15 lakh to family of contract worker Nelson who died while cleaning sewer lines in the city on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Nelson, aged 26, was cleaning sewer lines using jet rodding machine at Muthumariamman Koil Street, Madhavaram. He fell into the maintenance hole while checking for blocks in the sewer line. Another contract worker Ravi, aged 35, who tried to save him also fell into the maintenance hole.

Both of them were taken to the Government Stanley Hospital. While Nelson died at the hospital, Ravi is undergoing treatment.

