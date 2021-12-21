Metro’s weekday average surpasses pre-COVID-19 level

CHENNAI

21 December 2021 19:32 IST

Last week, nearly 1.31 lakh commuters used the rapid transport system; the number was nearly 1.25 lakh before the pandemic struck

Chennai Metro Rail’s weekday average passenger traffic crossed the pre-COVID-19 levels last week, with nearly 1.31 lakh commuters taking a ride.

Before the pandemic struck, the weekday average stood at nearly 1.25 lakh. But the poor patronage at the weekends used to pull the weekly average down to nearly 1.15 lakh. But the introduction of mini-buses at four stations as the last-mile link has had a positive impact, officials say.

After the tie-up between Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Metropolitan Bus Corporation, 12 mini-buses were introduced at four stations on November 30. Buses S82 and S84 head from the Alandur station to Madipakkam and Porur respectively; S69 and S56 head from the airport to Kundrathur and Manali respectively; S56 take passengers from the Tiruvottiyur station to Manali; and S60 and S51 go from the Koyambedu station to Maduravoyal and Nolambur respectively.

The Alandur station has recorded the maximum increase of 17% in ridership and Tiruvottiyur has posted a 9% increase after the mini-buses were introduced. At the airport and Koyambedu stations, the number of commuters has gone up by only 4%.

While there has been an overall increase in the ridership, last-mile connectivity should bring more commuters to the airport and Koyambedu stations. Sources say the routes for the mini-buses from these stations could be changed.

“A survey needs to be done to understand where the commuters come from. In fact, there should be a comprehensive study to find out who take Chennai Metro and the expectations of passengers. Otherwise, any measure may not benefit passengers entirely,” a source said.

At the airport, for instance, commuters say more areas need to covered by the mini-buses. V. Santhanam is a resident of Chromepet and social activist. He argues that hundreds travel from Sembakkam, Madambakkam, Mudichur, Hasthinapuram, Nemmilicheri, Nanmangalam, AGS Colony and Pallavaram to the airport Metro station. “Many get dropped off at this station or drive to the station. The others take a train from the Chromepet, Pallavaram or Tambaram suburban stations, get off at Tirusulam and take the Metro to Tiruvottiyur, Anna Salai and Thirumangalam. A mini-bus or share-cabs should be operated every 15 minutes at peak hours as it was done earlier,” he says.

According to Metro Rail officials, since it has been less than month since the last-mile connectivity was launched, the increase in the footfall has been marginal. They expect more commuters to start using the rapid transit system with the course of time. “We have had an overall increase in ridership at most of the other stations in the past few weeks,” an official points out.

As it has been in the past few months, the station that continues to handle the highest number of passengers is Chennai Central, with over 10,000 a day. After this, the Thirumangalam, airport and High Court stations handle nearly 6,000 commuters a day. Three stations with just about 1,000 passengers are Shenoy Nagar, Nanganallur and Nehru Park.