Metro’s travel card gaining popularity

58% of regular commuters use the smart card

Six years after its inauguration, Chennai Metro Rail is now gaining acceptability among regular commuters. This is reflected in an increasing number of passengers preferring travel cards over one-time tokens.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), nearly 58% of passengers use the prepaid travel card while 40% buy the tokens.

At present, CMRL offers 20% discount in fare for travel card users.

When the Metro services commenced in 2015, for one year, just 30,000 people bought the travel cards as against 29 lakh people who used the tokens, indicating that many were occasional travellers. In 2019-2020, 1.2 crore commuters used tokens while 3 lakh had travel cards. Even during pre-pandemic times, in January 2020, when nearly 1.16 lakh travellers took the Metro on a daily basis, there was a significant rise in the number of travel card users.

“After the severe impact of the COVID-19 first and second waves, passenger traffic picked up in December last year, and just before the restrictions came into force, we had nearly 1.3 lakh passengers daily. A majority of them were smart card users. This is because many are office-goers, both government and private. So, once they purchase it, even during these times when most work from home, they use it to travel to either a transport hub or a mall or other locations linked by our stations,” an official said.