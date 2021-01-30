Metro’s north line inspection put off

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:22 IST

Final signalling safety certificate yet to be received

The final inspection of Metro Rail’s phase I extension project has been postponed, sources said. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), who had to give final clearance and certify the 9-km stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar for safety, was scheduled to inspect the line from January 31 to February 3.

The final signalling safety certificate has been delayed by the contractor in the last minute which caused the postponement of the inspection, sources said. The certificate had to be given on Friday but the contractor has informed Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. that it would be delivered only on February 3. Without this, inspection cannot be taken up.

“We were prepared with everything for the inspection. It is unfortunate that the contractor had to inform us in the last minute. Now, the inspection may happen from February 5 to 7,” a source said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the construction of stations is reaching final stages, sources said. “Barring one station, the construction of all others will be completed on time. The work is on round the clock,” another source said.