Metro’s north line inspection put off

The final inspection of Metro Rail’s phase I extension project has been postponed, sources said. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), who had to give final clearance and certify the 9-km stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar for safety, was scheduled to inspect the line from January 31 to February 3.
The final signalling safety certificate has been delayed by the contractor in the last minute which caused the postponement of the inspection, sources said. The certificate had to be given on Friday but the contractor has informed Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. that it would be delivered only on February 3. Without this, inspection cannot be taken up.
“We were prepared with everything for the inspection. It is unfortunate that the contractor had to inform us in the last minute. Now, the inspection may happen from February 5 to 7,” a source said.
Meanwhile, the construction of stations is reaching final stages, sources said. “Barring one station, the construction of all others will be completed on time. The work is on round the clock,” another source said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath