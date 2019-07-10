Metro’s average ridership touches one lakh mark

For the first time since Chennai Metro began its services, the average number of commuters has touched one lakh now.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, from an average of nearly 95,000 people in May, it has grown to one lakh by the end of June.

“Initially, in the first week of June we saw a gradual increase with one lakh people travelling during weekdays and it would dip to 90,000-92,000 on Saturdays and even to 50,000-60,000 on Sundays. But this has improved and we have been witnessing an average of one lakh now. We now understand that thousands of working professionals have been using our system. On Mondays and Fridays, we see about 1,10,000 to 1,12,000 travelling and it shows that apart from the regular office-goers, the ones leaving town on Friday for the weekend and getting back on Monday morning are also using the Metro,” an official said.

Airport Metro station is the favourite amongst passengers and nearly 9,000 people travel through it every day, followed by Chennai Central station used by about 8,000-8,500 passengers and Thirumangalam used by 7,300-7,500 commuters on a daily basis.

Demand for parking

This has also reflected in an increase in the parking revenue. “The parking lot in Airport station continues to remain full and has the maximum demand. We see that commuters from Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram and Perungalathur who drop off their vehicles and use this system. As now, since this the station’s parking space is filled up soon, many commuters have begun using Meenambakkam and Nanganallur Road stations so there has been a sudden increase in footfall in these two stations too,” another official said.

Saidapet seems to be the least used station with only about 1,200 people travelling in a day but officials say, said there they are not able to find out the reasons on why there is a low patronage here.

It is to be noted that there has been a hike in ridership despite the growing criticism for Chennai Metro Rail as many passengers say they feel suffocation in underground in the stations because air-conditioners remain switched off.