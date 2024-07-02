Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus catches fire in Adyar, occupants escape unhurt

A bus of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), running on compressed natural gas (CNG), caught fire in Adyar on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, the bus, with 10 passengers and two crew members, was heading towards Siruseri. Around 2 p.m., when the vehicle was on LB Road near the Adyar bus depot, the driver noticed smoking coming out of the engine and stopped the bus. The occupants exited the vehicle before it caught fire. The police and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and put out the fire. Afterwards, the bus was towed to the nearby MTC yard.

Officers and personnel of the MTC and other departments ensured the safe evacuation of passengers immediately after the fire, a statement from MTC said. It added that the bus had been in operation since June 28 with a CNG retrofit kit obtained from a recognised centre.

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami appreciated the bus crew for quickly evacuating the passengers without any harm. In a message on X (formerly Twitter), he urged the Chief Minister to ensure the public’s safety by conducting quality checks on existing government buses and purchasing new ones.