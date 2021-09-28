Chennai

Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus runs over man in Royapuram

A 23-year-old mechanic working for the Greater Chennai Corporation was killed after being hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Royapuram on Sunday.

A police official of the Kasimedu traffic investigation wing said Akash, a resident of Chetty Thottam, Royapuram, worked as a mechanic in the lorry depot of the Corporation. Late on Sunday, while riding his two-wheeler, he was hit from behind by the MTC bus and died on the spot.

His angered relatives blocked Cemetery Road in protest. They dispersed after senior police officials assured them that necessary action would be taken. The bus driver, Bhagyaraj, was arrested.


