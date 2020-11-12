Metropolitan magistrate court closes petition filed against writer Leena Manimekalai

A metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday closed a petition filed by film director Susi Ganesan seeking writer Leena Manimekalai to restrain from going abroad following an undertaking from her.

Last year, Mr. Susi Ganesan filed a defamation case against Ms. Leena for naming him as a sexual harasser in the Me Too movement. As the case is at the stage of cross-examination, he recently filed a petition seeking to impound her passport since she would be going to migrate to Canada for film related studies. He said the trial would be delayed in case of her being allowed to leave and also added it would be a further loss of time and reputation for him.

She filed a counter and produced her admission documents for the court’s perusal. Her counsel opposed the plea to impound her passport.

On hearing both sides, IX Metropolitan Magistrate, S. Mohanambal passed an order closing the petition filed by Mr. Ganesan after recording the undertaking given by Ms. Leena. In her undertaking, Ms. Leena said she would appear before the court as and when necessary.

She undertook to intimate the court in the event of any travel plan during the date of hearings duly.