Metrolite for Madurai: 31-km elevated stretch planned from Tirumangalam to Othakadai

February 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mass Rapid Transit planned for Madurai city will be Metrolite that will connect Tirumangalam to Othakadai, running for a distance of 31 km.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) hired a consultant to do a feasibility report for building Metrolite for Madurai and the report has been submitted to the State government.

The alignment, for now, has been planned as an elevated track and it begins at Tirumangalam and runs through many locations of the city and ends at Othakadai. The 20 stations that have been proposed for this project include Tirumangalam, Kappalur Toll Plaza, Dharmathupatti, Thoppur, Tirunagar, Tirupparankundram, Pasumalai, Vasantha Nagar, Madura College, Madurai Junction, Simmakkal, Keelavasal, Therkuvasal, Goripalayalam, Police Commissioner’s Office, K. Pudur, Mattuthavani, Uthangudi, High Court Bench and Othakadai.

“The alignment splits after Madura College running on West and North Veli Streets on a single carriageway... and immediately after Vaigai river to run on East and South Veli Streets...,” the report states.

Three car trains have been planned and they can run at a scheduled speed of 25 kmph and at a maximum speed of 60 kmph. To maintain the trains running on this 31-km stretch, a depot will be built at Tirumangalam.

According to CMRL officials, the next step in this process is carrying out a detailed project report (DPR). “The feasibility report has given the cost estimate, preferred alignment, stations and other aspects, but the DPR will delve deeper into the project and provide all the details related to systems, civil, cost break-up, implementation strategy, and social and economic impact. Once, the State government gives a direction, we will take up the DPR work too,” an official said.

Though two other alignments — Madurai airport to Kattapulinagar and Nagamalai Pudukottai to Manalur — were also considered, Tirumangalam to Othakadai had been chosen now as the demand was higher for this stretch, the official said.

“Also, while Tirumangalam to Othakadai has been planned as an elevated stretch now, we have been asked to explore the option of building an underground line for a small stretch. We will study that option as well,” he added.