ADVERTISEMENT

Metrolite for Madurai: 31-km elevated stretch planned from Tirumangalam to Othakadai

February 07, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

CMRL officials say they have been asked to explore the option of building an underground line for a small stretch; two other alignments were also considered

Sunitha Sekar

The Mass Rapid Transit planned for Madurai city will be Metrolite that will connect Tirumangalam to Othakadai, running for a distance of 31 km.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) hired a consultant to do a feasibility report for building Metrolite for Madurai and the report has been submitted to the State government.

The alignment, for now, has been planned as an elevated track and it begins at Tirumangalam and runs through many locations of the city and ends at Othakadai. The 20 stations that have been proposed for this project include Tirumangalam, Kappalur Toll Plaza, Dharmathupatti, Thoppur, Tirunagar, Tirupparankundram, Pasumalai, Vasantha Nagar, Madura College, Madurai Junction, Simmakkal, Keelavasal, Therkuvasal, Goripalayalam, Police Commissioner’s Office, K. Pudur, Mattuthavani, Uthangudi, High Court Bench and Othakadai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The alignment splits after Madura College running on West and North Veli Streets on a single carriageway... and immediately after Vaigai river to run on East and South Veli Streets...,” the report states.

Three car trains have been planned and they can run at a scheduled speed of 25 kmph and at a maximum speed of 60 kmph. To maintain the trains running on this 31-km stretch, a depot will be built at Tirumangalam.

According to CMRL officials, the next step in this process is carrying out a detailed project report (DPR). “The feasibility report has given the cost estimate, preferred alignment, stations and other aspects, but the DPR will delve deeper into the project and provide all the details related to systems, civil, cost break-up, implementation strategy, and social and economic impact. Once, the State government gives a direction, we will take up the DPR work too,” an official said.

Though two other alignments — Madurai airport to Kattapulinagar and Nagamalai Pudukottai to Manalur — were also considered, Tirumangalam to Othakadai had been chosen now as the demand was higher for this stretch, the official said.

“Also, while Tirumangalam to Othakadai has been planned as an elevated stretch now, we have been asked to explore the option of building an underground line for a small stretch. We will study that option as well,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US