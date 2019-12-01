Metro yet to re-lay Anna Salai stretch

It is more than nine months since the final stretch of the Chennai Metro in Anna Salai was opened, but the road has still not been re-laid completely, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters every day.

Roads are usually re-laid after the construction work near Metro stations is completed.

But in the case of this arterial road, though the last stretch of the phase I project, from AG-DMS to Chennai Central, was opened way back in February, work on relaying roads is yet to be completed.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, they have begun laying roads near the Government Estate station, and the work is likely to be completed in a month’s time.

“The top layer will be relaid at the earliest. The contractor took a long time to finish the construction of some entries/exits along a section of Anna Salai. Now that this is over, the laying of roads has started. We are hoping to finish it soon,” an official said.

Ravikumar A., a commuter taking the Government Estate Metro station, said: “Anna Salai is usually one of the best roads in the city. But the surprising part is that in areas like Anna Nagar and Nandanam, the Chennai Metro has laid the roads well. So we never expected that it would take so many months to lay the road in Anna Salai.”