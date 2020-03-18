Metro work causes shop collapse

Metro Rail’s underground work caused a huge sinkhole that resulted in the collapse of a shop in Tondiarpet on Tuesday. However, no one was injured.

The underground construction work is being executed across north Chennai for building phase I extension project that links Washermenpet with Wimco Nagar.

Around 6.30 a.m, all of a sudden the shop nearby collapsed.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials, excavation and preparatory works for casting of base slab was being carried out.

Because of the work, a water pipeline underneath was fractured owing to differential settlement of soil strata around the pipeline.

Water pipeline

“Since it was a pressurised line supplying water to Tondiarpet area, water immediately rushed into the site bringing in soil eroded by the flow. As a result of erosion, there was a loss of soil in the vicinity of the pipe leading to surface subsidence. One of the old tea shops located near the area got damaged,” CMRL said in a statement.

Subsequently, the area was barricaded and the sinkhole was filled in with concrete. The pipeline that had ruptured has been fixed and the CMRL has been monitoring the soil displacement in this location.

“The CMRL has approached the CMWSSB for temporary closure of the pipeline till it is rectified,” the statement added.

The shop owner will be compensated for the damage caused and the CMRL will reconstruct the building, the officials said.