Metro trains to run between 5.30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

On Sundays and government holidays Metro trains will run between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has decided to run Metro trains from 5.30 a.m to 10 p.m. on weekdays from July 12.

According to a press release, the extension of time will be applicable only during weekdays between Monday and Saturday. The peak hour services will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the 5-minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours.

Metro trains will run between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Sundays and government holidays. with 10 minutes headway throughout the day, the release added.