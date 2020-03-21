Metro to stop construction work today

Chennai Metro has decided to suspend construction work on Sunday on account of ‘Janata Curfew.’

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the utility has already begun testing workers for fever before they enter any of its sites in north Chennai.

At present, the CMRL is carrying out the construction of 9-km stretch from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar. “We have provided hand sanitisers and if they (workers) are unwell, we have asked them not to come for work. On Sunday, according to government’s order, we will not have any construction activity,” an official said. Owing to COVID-19, the progress of construction work was bound to be affected and likely to be delayed, sources said.

The extension project was expected to be completed by June. “Some equipment like those required for installing platform screen doors in underground stations and escalators have to be sourced from China. We are finding other alternatives for it. It looks like we can expect some delay in this regard,” a source said. The CMRL has already announced that services will be stopped on Sunday.