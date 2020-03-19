Chennai

Metro to screen passengers

Chennai Metro will screen passengers for COVID-19 in all 32 stations from next week.

The screening started on Wednesday at the Chennai airport station.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials, in a day's time, screening will be done in six more stations and after that, it will be extended to all stations. “We haven’t been able to procure the equipment for all stations yet. As soon as we receive the equipment, we would make necessary arrangements and begin screening from Monday,” an official said.

Also, CMRL has been cleaning stations. Hand sanitisers and masks have been provided in stations. This apart, hand rails and seats are being cleaned at regular intervals.

