Metro to launch an app to provide entertainment

Metro riders will now be able to enjoy their favourite movies and songs on their smartphones by downloading an app, to be launched in the first week of December, said a senior Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) official.

With commuters yet to take to the network in a big way, CMRL has come up with the app to provide them entertainment on their smartphones.

The hardware for the entertainment system is being installed at depots and will soon also be fitted on trains, for commuters to browse and play content.

The app, to be made available on both Android and IOS platforms, is on a trial run on the Airport to Washermanpet stretch.

The app, similar to an inflight entertainment system, will be the first-of-its-kind in the country on a Metro network.

The app will make movies and songs available for commuters in six languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. The commuters, after downloading the app, will be able to watch movies and songs by linking their devices to the free Wi-Fi facility available in Metro trains and stations.

Internet revenue

The official said: “Every time a commuter opens the app using the Wi-Fi and browses content, CMRL will be able to earn revenue.”

The Wi-Fi will not support other internet-based apps.

