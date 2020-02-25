Chennai

Metro subway on Anna Salai opens

A subway on Anna Salai, connected by the Chennai Metro with the Government Estate Metro station to help commuters travel with ease, was opened to the public on Monday.

Commuters entering the subway from near the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital and those taking the entry opposite to it, can walk up to the concourse level of the station.

The Metro has renovated the subway and the lighting inside the facility and the pathway linking it to the station has been improved. They have also installed signage at the entries and inside the subway to guide passengers to the station. CMRL is also in the process of linking another subway, on the same stretch on Anna Salai, to two other entry/exit points of the station, said officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 1:16:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/metro-subway-on-anna-salai-opens/article30907697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY