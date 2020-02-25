Metro subway on Anna Salai opens

A subway on Anna Salai, connected by the Chennai Metro with the Government Estate Metro station to help commuters travel with ease, was opened to the public on Monday.
Commuters entering the subway from near the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital and those taking the entry opposite to it, can walk up to the concourse level of the station.
The Metro has renovated the subway and the lighting inside the facility and the pathway linking it to the station has been improved. They have also installed signage at the entries and inside the subway to guide passengers to the station. CMRL is also in the process of linking another subway, on the same stretch on Anna Salai, to two other entry/exit points of the station, said officials.
