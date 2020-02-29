Chennai

Metro-suburban link

To provide better connectivity, Chennai Metro has now linked Egmore Metro station with the suburban station. As soon as passengers leave the ticketing gates, there is a lift that is connected to the foot overbridge, which will take passengers to the suburban station.

So far, passengers had to exit the station and then walk for a few minutes to enter the suburban station.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, this connectivity is important for thousands of passengers who switch from one mode to another.

Meanwhile, Sugarbox, an app that will let commuters watch movies and TV series on the Metro was launched. The entertainment facility will be available only between Chennai Central to Chennai Airport via Koyambedu now; in a few weeks the Chennai Central to Chennai Airport via Anna Salai too will get this facility.

E-scooters were also launched.

Minister for Industries M.C. Sampath said this was an attempt to keep the young travellers on the Metro engaged during their journies.

