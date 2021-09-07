Chennai

Metro stations to have more signages

After commuters expressed dissatisfaction over lack of signage, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has decided to put up additional ones in all 32 stations in the phase I project covering 45 km.

Commuters complained that in many stations directions were not clear, especially in the concourse level.

S. Venkatesan of Elango Nagar, Padi, who frequently travels from Thirumangalam to Alandur by Metro Rail, feels lost at the exit, not knowing which side of the road he will reach.

“There should be better directions and indication on all four entry/exit. Also, the signage should be bold which it is not. I face similar issues at Kilpauk station as well,” he said.

Rohan S., another commuter, said signage was inadequate even six years after train operations were started.

Sources said some commuters felt confused at stations like Alandur and Central Metro where they have to change trains.

According to CMRL officials, tenders had been floated and the contract would be awarded in next two months. “We will focus on all the areas both inside the station and the pathway leading to the station. This work will be completed in three months after the contract is given,” an official added.


