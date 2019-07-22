Metro services disrupted due to glitch

Chennai Metro services were disrupted for about half an hour on Sunday morning owing to a technical glitch between Chennai Central and Washermanpet, officials said.

Around 8.15 a.m., one of the trains stopped at the Chennai Central Metro station due to a technical glitch and for about half an hour, three trains to Washermanpet ran late by about 15-20 minutes.

The issue was resolved and train services ran as per schedule after 8.45 a.m.