Chennai

Metro services disrupted due to glitch

more-in

Chennai Metro services were disrupted for about half an hour on Sunday morning owing to a technical glitch between Chennai Central and Washermanpet, officials said.

Around 8.15 a.m., one of the trains stopped at the Chennai Central Metro station due to a technical glitch and for about half an hour, three trains to Washermanpet ran late by about 15-20 minutes.

The issue was resolved and train services ran as per schedule after 8.45 a.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 6:25:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/metro-services-disrupted-due-to-glitch/article28629703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY