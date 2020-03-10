Metro services affected

CHENNAI

10 March 2020 01:42 IST

Delay due to replacing an overhead cable that was in poor condition

Metro services were affected for nearly an hour and a half on Monday, as an overhead cable that was in a poor condition had to be changed thereby delaying trains and putting hundreds of passengers to inconvenience.

Around 3.30 p.m., all direct services from Chennai Central to Chennai airport were stopped. So passengers had to make a transit at Alandur station. Similarly, those travelling from Airport to Washermenpet had to change trains twice — once at Alandur and again at AG-DMS, sources said. Trains were delayed by nearly 15-20 minutes too, passengers said. For a brief period, trains stopped at LIC and Thousand Lights. Also, the passenger information display systems and announcements too were not working in many stations, a staff said. A source said these cables were not maintained properly which resulted in this problem.

Many passengers were clueless on why this occurred.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, they resolved the issue in an hour’s time and were taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.