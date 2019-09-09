Metro security officials help nab robbers

Two persons were apprehended on Saturday by alert security officials of the Chennai Metro near the Park railway station, for robbing three youngsters of cellphones and a purse. The two accused were handed over to the Periamet police station.

Three youngsters — Ajit Kumar, Karthik, and Ashok — from Periyapalayam of Tiruvallur district had come to Chennai by suburban train. As they were walking near the Central railway station on Poonamallee High Road, two persons approached them, seeking directions. When the youngsters said they had no knowledge, the accused assaulted them and robbed them of their cellphones and a purse. When the duo tried to escape, security personnel posted at the Central Metro station nabbed them. The Periamet police identified the two as R. Ajith and M. Rajesh. The police recovered the three cellphones and the purse and handed them over to the complainants.

Later, the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded.