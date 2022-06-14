Metro Rail work on Poonamallee-Porur stretch picks up

₹1,147 crore will be spent on this portion

₹1,147 crore will be spent on this portion

Construction of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project work is progressing well between Poonamallee and Porur, which is likely to be opened to public by 2025.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the elevated stretch between Poonamallee and Porur runs for 7.94 km. So far, 333 piers have been raised for this stretch, and another 342 still need to be constructed. While the entire phase-II project will cost ₹62,843 crore, this stretch alone will cost ₹1,147 crore.

At Poonamallee Bypass Road, near Kattupakkam, the viaduct construction is gaining momentum, and the viaduct work from Kumananchavadi junction to Karayanchavadi is also under way.

Managing Director of CMRL M.A. Siddique inspected the work and visited the casting yard at Kolapancheri, Poonamallee taluk in Tiruvallur District.