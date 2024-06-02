Metro Rail work near Thirumangalam signal causes severe bottlenecks

The increasing traffic congestion at the Thirumangalam signal has left many commuters irked as they try to navigate the stretch.

The junction connects Anna Nagar to Mogappair, Ambattur, and Padi. Any person travelling to these places and beyond has to cross the signal. The stretch sees over 10,000 vehicles pass through it every day. The count increases at peak hours and when schools are open. Over three schools are there on the main stretch itself.

According to commuters in the area, since the Metro Rail construction began, the congestion has increased.

“The Thirumangalam signal not only connects you to Koyambedu but also to Korattur. There is no way to bypass it. As there is no U-turn, a commuter is stuck in traffic for at least 20 minutes. Since the beginning of the Metro Rail work, the traffic has worsened and commuters spend 10 more minutes on the stretch,” says Askar Basha, an autorickshaw driver, who has been driving on the stretch for 17 years.

Many roads closed

After Chennai Metro Rail Limited started the work on the stretch, many roads leading to Koyambedu were closed and commuters have to go through the small lanes of Shanthi Colony. Despite signals having been placed and the stretch made one-way, the congestion has increased, say commuters.

A senior police officer in the Greater Chennai Traffic Police says, “The road is wide enough to accommodate about 100 vehicles; however, the road leading to this stretch is smaller. Hence, vehicles cannot move freely. The traffic congestion that lasted about an hour at peak hours has increased to three hours.”

Dip in traffic

As it is summer vacation, the volume of traffic has decreased a little, but it is expected to rise in the coming months.

“Most of the problems would be solved if there were good roads. The roads on the stretch and the ones leading to the flyover near the signal are in bad shape. Vehicles sometimes stop to manoeuvre the potholes, causing more congestion,” adds Mr. Aksar Basha.

Commuters point out that traffic policemen are not present at the signal. “The diversion through the smaller lanes towards Koyambedu causes a lot of congestion; a person has to move at a snail’s pace to reach a free road. The absence of traffic policemen means traffic deadlock,” says Karthic R., a commuter.

However, the traffic police say that there is one policeman stationed all times, and at peak hours, two additional policemen are on duty. There are three policemen near the Koyambedu signal. “But nothing really can be done until the Metro Rail work is over,” the traffic police officer adds.

Subramanian M., a sugar cane juice vendor, says traffic congestion is the norm here. “Chennai is getting a Metro Rail network. It is for a better future. A little traffic inconvenience is to be expected so that we can enjoy it [Metro Rail] when it becomes operational,” he says.