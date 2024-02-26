Metro Rail traffic changes at OMR in Sholinganallur: residents hail tweaks at two minor T-junctions

February 26, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Until recently, the Sholinganallur intersection was largely closed. The closure is now total. Vehicular traffic glides past and around junction but cannot cut through it in any direction. The advent of Metro Rail Work has augured in the total closure of the junction. Reportedly, a pillar would come up smack in the middle of the junction.

Traffic realignment at the junction has caused corresponding changes around it. Roads nearby have also been carted into the new arrangement.

The most striking alterations are to be witnessed at the entrance of Elcot Avenue Main Road and on the service road near Model School Road.

The entrance of Elcot Avenue Main Road resembles a curved nozzle with concrete barricades having been placed in a manner tracing a curvature. Elcot Avenue Main Road has been made a one-way with vehicular traffic moving out of it towards the service lane. Model School Road remains a two-way road, but a right turn into the service lane has been disabled with the placement of concrete barriers near the foot of the foot overbridge. As a corollary, a left turn from the service lane into Model School Road has also been disabled. Motorists can turn left from Rajiv Gandhi Salai into Model School Road.

To all appearances, these measures place restrictions on the movements of residents in areas that both roads lead to. However, these residents are appreciative of these changes. For two reasons. One, these changes were carried out following a consultation with them. Two, these changes are part of a larger traffic rearrangement closer to their neck of their woods that in the final analysis enables smoother movement for them on Rajiv Gandhi Salai as well as the service lane on their side of the road.

R. Ramaswamy, a reisdent of Kumaraswamy Nagar points out that the traffic police held a consultation with residents, and it had faces from Elcot Avenue, Kumaraswamy Nagar and Classic Farms, there aread connected to Elcot Avenue Main Road and Model School Road.

He explains: “As the changes have put an end to congestion around the entrances of Elcot Avenue Main Road and Model School Road during rush hour, residents have welcomed them. The U-turns in front of Trends showroom are making a huge difference. Motorists coming from ECR can take a U-turn and head towards Karapakkam. The other U-turn is of immense help to residents of our region, as it enables movement towards Navalur and Siruseri. Software professionals from our areas who work at offices in Siruseri are impressed with this provision as it spares them the trouble of taking a U-turn in front of Vivanta.”

Karthik Kannan, a resident of Elcot Avenue, illustrates the relief from congestion on the service lane — around the entrances of Elcot Avenue Main Road and Model School Road — with a personal experience, too recent and distressing for the details to be hazy.

“On January 29, it took me 40 minutes to cover the 600 metres from my home in Elcot Avenue to the service lane of Rajiv Gandhi Salai. I was stuck in my cab. I got out of the cab walked into the traffic snarl and did my bit to clear it and then hopped on to the cab. I had a flight to catch, and the wait was unsettling.”

When the traffic police from the Tambaram Police Commissionerate were holding a consultation with residents about the U-turns, Karthik was among those quick to bring up the congestion on the service lane around Elcot Avenue Main Road and Model School Road.

Karthik remarks that with the added changes (making Elcot Avenue Main Road one-way and disabling the right turn from Model School Road into the service lane towards Aavin), the picture is perfect except for a loose end that needs to tied: the placement of signboards, particularly having one at the entrance of Elcot Avenue Main Road denoting it is a one-way.

He elaborates: “Google still leads people towards Elcot Avenue Main Road as if entry into the road from Rajiv Gandhi Salai is on.”

