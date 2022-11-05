Metro Rail to take up tunnelling work in Greenways Road soon

There will be two tunnelling boring machines deployed for the work from Greenways Road towards Adyar

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 19:12 IST

Chennai Metro Rail officials say they are confident of completing tunnelling work between Greenways Road and Adyar on schedule despite it being a rocky terrain. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s tunnelling work will now be taken up in southern parts of the city as a tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be deployed at Greenways Road early next month.

After phase 1 and phase 1 extension, the ₹61,843-crore phase 2 project of Chennai Metro Rail network will run to a length of 118.9 km, connecting several key areas of the city. Three corridors have been proposed and the tunnelling work was taken up in corridor 3 from Madhavaram to SIPCOT route for a length of 45.8 km. In this corridor, while the first TBM began operations at Madhavaram a few weeks ago, the second will start at Greenways Road in December.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), the TBM is likely to be lowered at Greenways Road shortly and it will take about three weeks to assemble it.

“There will be two TBMs at work in this site and they will bore the earth from Greenways Road towards Adyar, “an official said.

After the first machines finish tunnelling for nearly 100 metres, we will put the second into the operation. This will be a crucial stretch for us and tunnelling can be challenging owing to the presence of hard rock. Since we have specialised TBMs, we hope to complete the work on schedule,” the official said.

So far, 10 TBMs have arrived in the city and one alone is operational now at Madhavaram. Sources said the initial drive of the first TBM will be a little slow and will eventually gain speed in the coming weeks.

Subsequently, the tunnelling work will be taken up on the other stretches of corridor 3, including Greenways Road to Mylapore and Chetpet to Nungambakkam.

Meanwhile, in the corridor 4 of the project between Poonamallee and Light House, the building of viaduct has been going on and in the corridor 5 between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur via Vadapalani and Medavakkam too, underground work has started in some locations.

