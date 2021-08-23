Metro Rail to run till 11 p.m.

CHENNAI

23 August 2021 00:52 IST

Soon after the State government announced more lockdown relaxations, the Metro Rail has extended its timings and will now run from 5.30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The frequency during peak hours (8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.) will be five minutes while during non-peak hours, it will be 10 minutes. On Sundays and other public holidays, the timings are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

