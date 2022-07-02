Metro Rail to acquire part of Raaj Kamal Films office

A notice has been issued to Raaj Kamal Films International for 600 sq.ft

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has issued notice to actor Kamal Haasan-owned Raaj Kamal Films International for taking over a small piece of land on Bharathi Dasan Road for the Phase II project.

According to officials, the CMRL wants nearly 600 sq.ft of land for building a station for this project. “Of the 120 stations to be built in the Phase II project, one is located in Bharathi Dasan Road and for this, we will require a portion of land where his office is located. We have issued notice for land acquisition,” an official said.

The proposed underground station at Bharathi Dasan Salai is a part of the Light House-Poonamallee stretch in the Phase II project. The ₹61,843-crore project comprises two other stretches of Madhavaram-SIPCOT and Madhavaram-Sholinganallur.

Work is progressing in many locations in city like Madhavaram, Light House, Purasawalkam, Greenways Road, Poonamallee, Porur, Vadapalani, Arcot Road, Medavakkam and Adyar. The first stretch to get ready in this project will be Poonamallee-Power House line by 2025.