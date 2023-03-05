Metro Rail plans to build dedicated service lanes in phase II stations

March 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plans to have exclusive service lanes at all stations in the phase II project to improve mobility for commuters.

According to officials of CMRL, they want to create separate service lanes that have drop-off and pick-up points for commuters who use shared transportation systems.

“The lanes will also have bus bays. The idea is, whether a commuter gets dropped off by bikes or cars, takes a bus or an autorickshaw, they should have easy access to the stations’ entry/exit points. They should not have to walk a long distance or take a circuitous route. Initially, this was not part of the original design, but now, we have made changes and will even acquire land, if necessary, to ensure all stations have this facility,” an official said.

Officials said having such facilities that help commuters switch between Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses, Metro Rail or any other mode, such as cycles or feeder vehicles, would encourage more people to opt for public transport systems instead of private modes. “Another advantage of having dedicated lanes for stations is that they prevent any traffic congestion on arterial roads and also give commuters a safe space to enter and exit the station,” another official added.

First in line

The Poonamallee-Porur stretch of the Light House to Poonamallee corridor in the phase II project is slated to be the first to begin operations in another three years.

The project, whose construction is at full swing in numerous parts of the city, will comprise Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Shollinganallur corridors, totalling up to 118.9 km in length. The project’s cost has been estimated at ₹61,843 crore.