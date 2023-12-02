ADVERTISEMENT

Metro Rail one-way ticket to cost ₹5 on December 3 and 13

December 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The special pricing has been announced on the occasion of Chennai Metro Rail Foundation Day

The Hindu Bureau

Commuters will have to purchase tickets via QR Code, PayTM, PhonePe, and WhatsApp to avail of the benefit. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Commuters of Metro Rail can get tickets for ₹5 for a one-way trip if they purchase tickets via QR Code, PayTM, PhonePe, and WhatsApp on December 3 and December 13. On the occasion of Chennai Metro Rail Foundation Day, this special fare pricing has been announced, according to a press release.

Schedule change

Since the number of travellers has risen on Sundays, Chennai Metro Rail trains will operate at a 10-minute frequency from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a seven-minute frequency between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will be a train every 15 minutes from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

