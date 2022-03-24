Metro Rail may take a re-look at Corridor 3 of Phase II

A high-level meeting discusses proposal to terminate the line at Sholinganallur

A high-level meeting discusses proposal to terminate the line at Sholinganallur

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) may take a re-look at Corridor 3 of its Phase II project. There is a likelihood of CMRL trimming the size of the project and terminate the line at Shollinganallur instead of SIPCOT in Siruseri. Sources, however, said no final decision has been taken on the matter.

The Sholinganallur-Siruseri stretch is a crucial corridor as it runs along the IT Expressway.

The Phase II project of the CMRL is estimated to cost ₹61,843 crore and runs for 45.3 km. A high-level meeting held recently discussed the prospect of reducing the length of this stretch. “We are just mulling a possibility to build this stretch till Shollinganallur. No decision has been taken yet. We have to look at a host of issues and consult with the important stakeholders before taking any decision in this regard. There was a discussion about difficulty in acquiring land along this stretch from Shollinganallur to SIPCOT and hence this option is being explored,” a source said.

Ten stations were planned to be built between Shollinganallur and SIPCOT, which include Shollinganallur Lake, Sri Ponniamman Temple, Sathyabama University, St. Joseph’s College, Semmancheri, Gandhi Nagar, Navalur, Siruseri, SIPCOT-1 and SIPCOT-2.

Thousands of people, including IT employees and students, travel to these areas from various parts of the city.

Although the number of commuters dipped during the pandemic, most of the restrictions have since been lifted and offices are opening up, sources said.

“This stretch has been planned as an elevated one and because of the road width, it is easy to construct viaducts and stations in these locations. Also, in future, since it will cater to a large population. In times of increasing traffic , it will ease commuting significantly for the students and working professionals,” another source said.

CMRL had planned a depot at SIPCOT. But the proposal was dropped as part of measures to prune the cost of the project. At present, the Phase II work is on at several locations between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur and Light House and Poonamallee.