Metro Rail likely to resume work in north Chennai next week

Chennai Metro Rail is likely to resume the construction of phase I extension work in north Chennai early next week.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), there are some permissions to be sought and once clearance comes through, they will resume work. “We may start by Monday or Tuesday. But we have to begin with very basic work and gradually with time, full-fledged work will follow. There will be a delay in completing this project but it is inevitable in such a situation when the whole country itself is under lockdown,” an official said.

Different kinds of machinery have been lying in north Chennai for weeks now after the lockdown was imposed. Officials said, they plan to put them to use only after fumigation of the sites and cleaning the machines.

One of the most challenging measures to implement in sites will be physical distancing of workers. “It will be tough. But we will have some rules in place to ensure there is physical distancing while they are at work. After all, everyone’s safety is more important now. We may have someone monitoring this at the sites,” an official said. .

Nearly 2,800 workers from different parts of country are here to build this project. They are currently living in six camps in the city, and officials said, they have been given food and a representative from CMRL checks on their needs regularly.

Chennai Metro Rail had planned to operate trains in the 9 km stretch from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar by June this year. But now, the project will suffer delays and it is not clear when the construction work will be over and when it will be open to the public.