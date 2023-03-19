Metro Rail expands parking space at Nanganallur station

March 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

To cater to the increasing number of passengers, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has expanded the parking space in the Nanganallur Metro station.

According to officials of CMRL, they have leased 4,656 sq.m of land near the station in light of rising demand. The station can currently accommodate about 400 two-wheelers. After the expansion, it can house another 1,000 two-wheelers and 60 four-wheelers. Nearly, 2,000 passengers use the station on average currently, and officials said with more parking space available, the patronage could improve.

“Similarly, we have finalised a few parcels of land near Meenambakkam and Chennai airport Metros too. We hope to open it in a month. In Meenambakkam, the existing capacity to hold 400 two-wheelers will go up by another 1,000. At airport, 350 two-wheelers are parked everyday, and with the extended space, this will be enhanced and 500 vehicles, including 50 cars, can be accommodated,” an official said.

These three stations are crucial for passengers from the southern localities, including Tambaram, Pallavaram and Chrompet, to reach the central and northern parts of the city.

Car park closed in Alandur

From March 24, the car park at Alandur Metro will be shut for a period of three months for renovation work.

As an interim arrangement, additional temporary parking space has been provided at the St. Thomas Mount Metro, located close to Alandur.