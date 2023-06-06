Metro Rail commuters to get a discount for parking fees from June 14

June 06, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commuters of Metro Rail will be able to park their vehicles in stations at discounted rates starting next week.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has slashed the parking tariffs for regular commuters in an attempt to encourage more people to use the service. The new plan will be implemented from June 14 in the 36 stations in phase I and phase I extension projects. According to officials of CMRL, both commuters and non-commuters have been parking their vehicles in stations, and as of last month, they can only use smart cards to pay parking fees.

Both two-wheelers and four-wheelers of a commuter will get a discount ranging from ₹10 to ₹20 (depending on the number of hours a vehicle is parked). For instance, while a non-commuter who parks a two-wheeler in a station will have to pay ₹30 (for six to 12 hours), a regular commuter will have to pay ₹15.

“The machines in the parking lots have been configured to discern commuters and non-commuters and display the tariff accordingly. This discount will be applicable for monthly passes too. Here, the discounts range from ₹250-₹500. The updated tariffs have been put up in the website,” an official said.