Metro Rail commuters flag need for more escalators, ticketing gates

At 5.30 p.m., Balaji, a 40-year-old regular commuter of Chennai Metro Rail, has to rush to the lift to board the train at Thousand Lights station. If he misses the first trip of the lift, he ends up walking down a long flight of stairs from the street-level to the concourse-level.

This is because there isn’t adequate number of escalators in this station and lifts are invariably packed during peak hours, he says.

“Not all the entry/exit points in Thousand Lights station have an escalator in both directions and this is not convenient. I would be panting and soaked in sweat. This is one of the biggest complaints I have in the Chennai Metro Rail system,” he says.

Similarly, in the Koyambedu Metro Rail station too, he faces this issue while hurrying to work.

Lack of sufficient escalators at a few of the stations have left many Chennai Metro Rail commuters unhappy. During the morning and evening peak hours, commuters have to scramble to enter the lift as it gets very crowded, they say.

Two corridors covered

The Chennai Metro Rail project has a reach of 54 km network, covering two corridors. One corridor is Washermanpet to Chennai airport and Chennai Central to St. Thomas Mount in the Phase I project. The other corridor is Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar in the Phase I extension project.

Most stations in the Phase I project have been built with four entry/exit points, but at some of the stations, not all entry/exit points are equipped with adequate escalators, especially when commuters have to go from the street-level or the ground-level to the concourse or ticketing levels.

Commuters face this problem at various stations, including Meenambakkam, Ekkatuthangal, Thousand Lights, Nandanam, High Court, Little Mount, Guindy, Nanganallur, Thirumangalam, Nehru Park and Washermanpet, sources say.

Though during construction space was created for escalators, it was later cut down due to cost.

R. Murali Krishnan, another commuter says it is tough for senior citizens to take trains at peak hours. “At Vadapalani and Nanganallur, I find there is a definite need for more escalators. The authorities claim that Chennai Metro is an air-conditioned and comfortable way to travel and hence the fares are high. But as a commuter, I expect that basic facilities like escalators be made available in all entry/exit points,” he adds.

Poornika, another regular commuter says, in the absence of the escalators in both directions, the lifts should be prominently located. “But in many underground stations, the lifts will be located a few metres away from the entry/exit points and commuters may tend to miss it and would just take the stairs. When commuters want to quickly catch the train, walking the stairs or searching for a lift only consumes more time. When we exit the concourse, it is hard to locate the lift that goes to the street level,” she adds.

Escalators to be installed soon

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have already awarded the contract for installation of additional escalators. “We have procured 41 escalators and they will be fixed at various stations. The work is already in progress and will be completed at the earliest,” an official says.

“Passengers do complain to us but we are helpless as staff. We have also been waiting for the installation to be done,” a source says.

Rise in demand for ticketing gates

Another issue that has been irking commuters is that with the increase in footfall, long queues have become a common sight in station and it indicates a need for more automatic fare collection and ticketing gates at some of the stations.

“On several occasions, I have witnessed that when passengers exit one after another, the gates stop functioning for a few minutes, and the staff come to rectify it. Why can’t they purchase and add more such gates when the passenger traffic is increasing” Mr. Balaji asks.

The need for more ticketing gates can be particularly felt before a long weekend.Huge number of commuters will be queuing to enter or exit the gate and will have a long waiting period, Ms. Poornika says.

“At least in the terminal stations or in high footfall stations, they should consider to add more gates. This will clear the queues faster and save commuters time significantly,” she adds.

Sources say, in stations, including Wimco Nagar, Thousand Lights, Washermanpet and Koyambedu, more ticketing gates could be fixed to ease congestion during peak hours.

“Sometimes, if the gate stops functioning during peak hours or before a long weekend, we find it very difficult to manage the crowd. Some passengers get angry and we also feel helpless. Additional gates would significantly reduce peak hour crowding at some stations,” a staff says.

‘Adequate for now’

But CMRL officials say the existing gates are considered adequate for now. “When the ticketing gates for the Phase II project are installed, Phase I network too will get new ones,” an official says.