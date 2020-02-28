Metro Rail acquires land from Chennai’s Good Shepherd School for phase II project

After a long negotiation process, Good Shepherd School in Nungambakkam has given land for construction of the Sterling Road Metro Rail station, that forms part of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project.

The private school has given 17,495 sq.ft of land from its premises for building the station, and Chennai Metro Rail has handed over a cheque now for acquiring this piece of land, according to a press release. CMRL officials refused to reveal the amount of money given for acquiring this parcel of land from the school. Besides, Chennai Metro Rail will also need additional land for the same station and officials are in the process of acquiring more land from other private land owners as well, sources said.

For months now, Chennai Metro Rail has been in the process of acquiring land for the phase II project that will cover 118.9 km of the city with 128 stations.

For the whole project, Chennai Metro Rail will need 117.12 hectares for the three stretches -- Madhavaram to Shollinganallur, Madhavaram to SIPCOT and Light House to Poonamallee. CMRL began issuing notices to land owners last year in this regard.

Construction of the project is likely to start in couple of months with tunnelling work between Madhavaram till Taramani.