Metro phase II work to begin in Madhavaram in a few weeks

Two contracts awarded for building an underground stretch to Taramani

In a few weeks, preparatory work for starting the underground work to build tunnels for phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail will begin in Madhavaram.

Two contracts have been awarded for constructing an underground stretch from Madhavaram to Taramani in two parts — Madhavaram to Kellys and Kellys to Taramani.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the contractor will begin from Madhavaram since it is one of the important stations. “Also, the largest depot for this project is coming up at Madhavaram, and it is one of the terminal stations. Hence, we asked the contractor to start at this point. First, various machines will be assembled and then the diaphragm wall will be built. Only then will the tunnelling work be taken up,” an official said.

Sources said that this time, it would be quite tough to construct the underground stretch since it is passing through very congested areas.

“But we have the experience of doing this work in north Chennai, so they should ensure that the same issues do not occur again and the public do not suffer because of the construction,” the official said.

Despite some delays because of COVID-19, phase II has been slowly moving forward.

For the elevated section between Poonamallee and Porur junction, Hindustan Construction Company Limited and KEC International Limited, the contractors for this work, have begun putting up barricades at a few points to begin piling work in the coming weeks.