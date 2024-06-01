Metro Phase II tunnelling at Adyar slows down as CMRL encounters tricky geological conditions

After creating a tunnel underneath the Adyar, Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) tunnel boring machine (TBM) ‘Kauvery’ has encountered challenging geological conditions, and this has slowed down the work substantially.

CMRL has deployed multiple TBMs in different parts of the city for constructing the underground stretches of the Phase II Project. All the corridors of the project — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Poonamallee to Light House (corridor 4), and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) — have both elevated and underground networks.

For the stretch between Greenways Road and Adyar, which is a part of corridor 3, CMRL had engaged two TBMs — ‘Kauvery’ and ‘Adyar’. They were launched from Greenways Road towards Adyar early last year. Only recently did ‘Kauvery’ tunnel through the riverbed of the Adyar and continued drilling towards the under-construction Adyar Metro station (near The Theosophical Society).

According to CMRL officials, they have run into some difficulty while tunnelling as the TBM has encountered what they call ‘mixed ground conditions’, which contains both earth and hard rock. “The machine has to drill through hard rock (charnockite). If it was only rock, the intervention required will be fairly less. But the main issue is, it is not only drilling through hard rock, but earth as well. This has been quite challenging as we have to constantly change the TBM’s digging tools,” an official said.

During the soil investigation, they did expect to face hard rock but not mixed ground conditions at this location, officials said. The machine is currently drilling about 1.5 m per day, and workers are constantly changing the tools of the TBM, another official said.

“Usually, we do not have to keep repairing the disc cutter (a part of the TBM) often. But in this case, we have had to do it quite a few times. This aside, we also had to use a few other special type of cutting tools,” another official said. The second TBM, ‘Adyar’, is still underneath the river and likely to cross it this month, he added.

