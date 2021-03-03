Metro phase I extension stations to have only 2-wheeler parking

Tollgate Metro station parking lot to be ready in 10 days

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s all seven stations in the phase I extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar will not have car parking lots, but will have two-wheeler parking spaces.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail, the bike parking space in each station will vary. While stations like Sir Theagaraya College can hold 25 vehicles, others like Kaladipet and Tiruvottiyur can hold up to 70 vehicles. The one at the New Washermenpet station can accommodate 35 two-wheelers, while the Wimco Nagar parking lot can accommodate 55 vehicles. “The construction work in some parts of the station is still on and once that is completed, there may be more space to house more vehicles. Tollgate Metro station’s parking lot will get ready in about 10 days,” an official said.

On the need for parking space, sources said it was essential for two reasons. “We don’t have last-mile connectivity like share autos and buses do not stop in front of many stations,” they said.