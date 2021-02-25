Chennai

Metro phase I extension line draws more commuters

Increase in occupancy: Officials are hopeful that Metro Rail’s passenger traffic will touch 1 lakh soon.   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

C

Related Topics
Chennai Metro Rail
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 1:15:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/metro-phase-i-extension-line-draws-more-commuters/article33927954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY