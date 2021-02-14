Metro offers free ride after 2 p.m. today

CHENNAI

14 February 2021 01:35 IST

After the inauguration of the 9 km phase I extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, commuters can take a free ride on Chennai Metro Rail trains from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, visited the stations ahead of the opening of the line and reviewed various aspects, such as multi-modal integration and passenger safety, at the Wimco Nagar and New Washermenpet stations.

The ₹3,770 crore project had been delayed because of various issues and the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Advertising

Advertising