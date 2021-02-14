Chennai

Metro offers free ride after 2 p.m. today

After the inauguration of the 9 km phase I extension project from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, commuters can take a free ride on Chennai Metro Rail trains from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, visited the stations ahead of the opening of the line and reviewed various aspects, such as multi-modal integration and passenger safety, at the Wimco Nagar and New Washermenpet stations.

The ₹3,770 crore project had been delayed because of various issues and the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Related Topics
Chennai Metro Rail
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2021 1:38:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/metro-offers-free-ride/article33832981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY