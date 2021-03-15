Metro station hosts awareness programme

CHENNAI

15 March 2021 00:42 IST

Nimirvu Kalaiyagam troupe presented folk dance

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) organised cultural performances as part of an awareness programme ahead of the Assembly election at the Guindy Metro station on Sunday.

The Nimirvu Kalaiyagam troupe presented the folk dance and music performances to create awareness about the importance of voting in the Assembly elections. As part of these awareness programmes in the stations, the CMRL sought to create awareness about the safety and preventive steps to be undertaken with regard to COVID-19 among the passengers who are using the Metro trains.

