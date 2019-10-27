Metro feeder services slow to gain traction

For many months now, the Chennai Metro has systematically introduced feeder services like share cars at several of its stations, but the patronage has been rather dismal, owing to multiple reasons.

In August this year, CMRL introduced the service at Nandanam, Teynampet, AG-DMS, LIC and Government Estate, and gradually extended it to other stations, including Arumbakkam, Airport, Nehru Park, Chennai Central, Nanganallur Road and Shenoy Nagar.

No takers

But barring a few stations, including Airport, LIC and Thousand Lights, there have not been many takers for the service. Many passengers say they are unaware of the service or that they do not find the feeder service, at the station, when they exit.

Each station has four entries/exits and the cars are stationed at one of them. Passengers do not know to which of these entries/exits they should walk to, to take the service.

Passengers also cited the lack of signage, pointing out the availability of the feeder service, as a reason for the lack of patronage.

Vibha S., a resident of Nungambakkam, who often takes the Metro, said: “At some stations, there are atleast announcements indicating the availability of feeder services. In several others, even that is not available.”

Some passengers add that there are issues with the mobile app. The timings shown on the app mostly do not match in real time, a passenger using the Nehru Park Metro station complained. Besides, drivers of these services, do not stop at bus stops or designated pick-up points, sources said.

According to CMRL officials, they have been taking steps to improve the feeder service.