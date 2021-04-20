Metro cuts night services

CHENNAI

The last train will depart from all terminal stations between 8.55 p.m. and 9.05 p.m.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) will operate trains from 5.30 a.m. till 9 p.m. from Tuesday following the restrictions announced by the State government to contain the spread of COVID-19. At present, Metro trains run till 11 p.m.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the new timings will be in place till Saturday. The last train will depart from all terminal stations between 8.55 p.m. and 9.05 p.m.

It is not clear if there would be services on Sunday.

