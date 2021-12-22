Metro commuters resist enforcement of mask rule

CMRL staff have been drawing at the receiving end while enforcing the rule

From snapping at the staff to refusing to wear masks, some of the Chennai Metro Rail commuters are giving its staff a hard time.

A few months ago, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) had formed a team to check if the commuters were wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Of late, the staff say they are finding it challenging to convince some commuters to wear a mask.

“Some of them even abuse us. It is humiliating at times. We politely ask them to pull up their masks in the interest of everyone’s safety on the train. But there are a few who do not care and refuse to wear the mask. They do not realise that this is not the time to drop their guard,” a staff of the CMRL said.

Staff stand at the entrance to the concourse area in each station where tickets are issued and only those wearing a mask are permitted inside. But soon after they board the train, some commuters take the mask off, officials said.

“We are constantly playing announcements in trains and stations about the need to follow physical distancing and masking up. The staff are now scared to even tell some passengers fearing they might rudely retort,” another official said.

The average daily patronage to the Metro trains touched 1.30 lakh passengers last week and with increasing crowd, officials said, it became even more important to follow physical distancing and mask wearing.