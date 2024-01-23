Metro commuters put to hardship by inadequate number of escalators

January 23, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

A few lakh people travel by Chennai Metro Rail every day not only because it is fast and reliable but also because of the comfort it offers. Yet, there are some gaps that have not been fixed yet, even eight years after the services started.

Lack of enough escalators is a matter of concern for commuters at many stations. Though there are lifts and escalators at all stations across the 54-km network in the first phase and its extension, at many stations there are escalators only in one direction (to climb). Not all stations have escalators to come down. Each station in the system has about two to four entries/exits based on size. Though each entry/exit has a sufficient number of lifts, passengers say all the entries/exits should have escalators in both directions, and they need to be given multiple options. More escalators are required at stations including Government Estate, Guindy, Little Mount, Teynampet, Thousand Lights, High Court, Mannadi, Sir Theagaraya College, Tondiarpet, Egmore, and Vadapalani, commuters say.

The elderly inconvenienced

G.S. Pandian, who travels between Thiruvottriyur and Government Estate, says, “This system is used by thousands of people, including office-goers and senior citizens. Many aged people find it inconvenient to walk down the staircase in the absence of an escalator. Since commuters spend quite a bit on the ticket fare, it is fair that they should be given all the facilities. It is high time they installed two escalators...”

The need for more escalators becomes more pronounced at peak hours when the lifts are crowded, commuters say. Since there are about 2.7 lakh to 2.8 lakh people travelling every day, most of the stations handle thousands of commuters, the majority of whom travel on trains at peak hours to go to office or educational institutions. At this time, the lift gets full quickly and passengers have to wait for the second trip or walk down the stairs.

T. Sivakumar, who frequently takes the Metro Rail trains between Thiruvottriyur and Thirumangalam or Anna Nagar Tower, says, “Since Chennai Metro Rail connects travel hubs like the railway stations and the airport, many commuters carry along luggage. Imagine if they have to use the staircase with luggage. Similarly, there are many who bring along infants. If they can’t spot the lift, they end up walking down the staircase. It will benefit thousands of people if they install it [escalator] soon.”

Some of the commuters have been posting these complaints on social media platforms to bring the issue to the attention of the authorities. One of the commuters, Ahamed Ameer Jahan M., wrote: “Escalator facility (Top to Down) is not available for long distance passengers from Egmore railway station to Egmore Metro station. People are carrying heavy luggage and facing inconvenience in accessing the Egmore metro station (A3 Entrance). Do the needful. @cmrlofficial.”

Order placed, say officials

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have placed an order to buy additional escalators and the work on installing them will begin in three months. “We have placed the order for about 40-45 escalators and the work will be finished in one year. Initially, we will identify the stations that have more demand and footfall and start the installation. We want to finish the work at the earliest,” an official says.

Sources say that though the initial plan was to install escalators in both directions, it was decided later to scale it down to reduce the cost. “This is why at many entry/exit points, we see escalators fixed only in one direction. One can notice an empty space at a few stations, indicating that the provision was planned but the escalator was not fixed so as to reduce the cost. As the number of passengers who travel has been going up steadily, these facilities should have been ordered much earlier and installation should have been done,” a source says.

Officials say that in the second phase of the project, such issues will not arise; before the launch, stations will be equipped with enough escalators and lifts. “Each station will have two entry/exit points in the second phase, and we will ensure that there is no shortfall in the number of escalators or lifts,” another official says.